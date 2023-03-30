Ukraine's Deputy PM suggests way to bring back all orphans: at Russia-EU border

Ukraine is ready to take back its children, deported by Russia, at the Russian border with any EU member state.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories with reference to Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine

Quote: "As a Ukrainian government representative, I am officially expressing readiness to take all our orphans back. I am suggesting the following mechanism: we are ready to come to any European country, specifically to its border with Russia, upon mediation of the international organisations, such as the UN, the International Red Cross Committee or other. For example, we can come to Estonia, to the city of Narva, and take all the Ukrainian orphans that are now being illegally held by Russia."

Details: The Ministry of Reintegration added that Ukraine has managed to bring back 327 children using this method. If children have parents, then it is them who follow this procedure while orphans are patronised by the state.

Vereshchuk specified that at the moment this process is not regular, as it is very complex and long-lasting. Sometimes the search, all necessary procedures and logistics take many months.

