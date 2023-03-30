All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


North Macedonia's government approves supply of combat helicopters to Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 17:58

The Macedonian government decided on Wednesday evening to supply a certain number of combat helicopters to Ukraine, as previously announced by Defence Minister Slavjanka Petrovska.

Source: European Pravda, citing Fokus

Quote: "The government has considered and taken note of the information about the need to conclude a protocol on the transfer of aircraft (helicopters) between the ministries of defence of North Macedonia and Ukraine and adopted the relevant protocol," the government in Skopje said.

Advertisement:

Although the decision did not specify the types of helicopters, Defence Minister Slavjanka Petrovska has previously spoken about the intention to transfer Mi-24 helicopters to Ukraine, which Skopje purchased from Kyiv in 2001.

Out of the 12 Mi-24 attack helicopters and four Mi-8/17 multi-role helicopters in the country, only two of each type are currently in use.

These four helicopters are currently in service, and four more Mi-24Bs have been modernised over the past decade in cooperation with the Israeli company Elbit Systems. They have been adapted for interaction with NATO forces and are equipped with avionics that allow the use of night vision goggles (NVG) and the Aviators Head-Up Display (ANVIS/HUD) night vision system.

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: