All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces repel about 50 Russian attacks and hit ammunition storage points – General Staff report

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 30 March 2023, 18:48
Ukrainian Armed Forces repel about 50 Russian attacks and hit ammunition storage points – General Staff report

Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 47 Russian attacks and hit two ammunition storage points.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 30 March

Quote: "Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force has delivered six strikes on clusters of occupiers’ personnel and military equipment, and units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed two clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment, and two ammunition storage points."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian forces launched one missile and three air strikes and carried out five attacks using multiple launcher rocket systems on Ukrainian Armed Forces’ positions and civilian infrastructure targets. 

Russians are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka remain at the epicentre of the fighting.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 47 Russian attacks on these fronts.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, over the last 24 hours, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in and around Stelmakhivka, Kuzmyne, and Berestove. The invaders deployed artillery to fire on Dvorichanske, Zapadne, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast, Novoselivske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Kolodiazi, Torske, Spirne and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut. However, Ukrainian servicemen courageously hold the city, and repel numerous Russian attacks. During the day, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk Oblast. Russians attacked the areas of the settlements of Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Druzhkivka and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, with no success. Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire. 

On the Shakhtarsk front, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtasrk and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces fired on the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Manhanets and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Burhunka, Antonivka, Berehove in Kherson Oblastm and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast. 

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. Over the past day, the Russians fired on the settlements of Hirsk in Chernihiv Oblast and Novovasylivka, Nova Huta, Stukalivka, Iskryskivshchyna and Volfyne in Sumy Oblast, as well as Hraniv, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Zybyne and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: