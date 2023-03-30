All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces repel about 50 Russian attacks and hit ammunition storage points – General Staff report

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 30 March 2023, 18:48
Ukrainian Armed Forces repel about 50 Russian attacks and hit ammunition storage points – General Staff report

Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 47 Russian attacks and hit two ammunition storage points.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 30 March

Quote: "Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force has delivered six strikes on clusters of occupiers’ personnel and military equipment, and units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed two clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment, and two ammunition storage points."

Details: Russian forces launched one missile and three air strikes and carried out five attacks using multiple launcher rocket systems on Ukrainian Armed Forces’ positions and civilian infrastructure targets. 

Russians are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka remain at the epicentre of the fighting.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 47 Russian attacks on these fronts.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, over the last 24 hours, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in and around Stelmakhivka, Kuzmyne, and Berestove. The invaders deployed artillery to fire on Dvorichanske, Zapadne, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast, Novoselivske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Kolodiazi, Torske, Spirne and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut. However, Ukrainian servicemen courageously hold the city, and repel numerous Russian attacks. During the day, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk Oblast. Russians attacked the areas of the settlements of Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Druzhkivka and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, with no success. Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire. 

On the Shakhtarsk front, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtasrk and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces fired on the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Manhanets and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Burhunka, Antonivka, Berehove in Kherson Oblastm and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast. 

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. Over the past day, the Russians fired on the settlements of Hirsk in Chernihiv Oblast and Novovasylivka, Nova Huta, Stukalivka, Iskryskivshchyna and Volfyne in Sumy Oblast, as well as Hraniv, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Zybyne and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News