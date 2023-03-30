Ukrainian Armed Forces repel about 50 Russian attacks and hit ammunition storage points – General Staff report

Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 47 Russian attacks and hit two ammunition storage points.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 30 March

Quote: "Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force has delivered six strikes on clusters of occupiers’ personnel and military equipment, and units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed two clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment, and two ammunition storage points."

Details: Russian forces launched one missile and three air strikes and carried out five attacks using multiple launcher rocket systems on Ukrainian Armed Forces’ positions and civilian infrastructure targets.

Russians are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka remain at the epicentre of the fighting.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 47 Russian attacks on these fronts.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, over the last 24 hours, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in and around Stelmakhivka, Kuzmyne, and Berestove. The invaders deployed artillery to fire on Dvorichanske, Zapadne, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast, Novoselivske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Kolodiazi, Torske, Spirne and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut. However, Ukrainian servicemen courageously hold the city, and repel numerous Russian attacks. During the day, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk Oblast. Russians attacked the areas of the settlements of Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Druzhkivka and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, with no success. Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtasrk and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces fired on the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Manhanets and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Burhunka, Antonivka, Berehove in Kherson Oblastm and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. Over the past day, the Russians fired on the settlements of Hirsk in Chernihiv Oblast and Novovasylivka, Nova Huta, Stukalivka, Iskryskivshchyna and Volfyne in Sumy Oblast, as well as Hraniv, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Zybyne and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





