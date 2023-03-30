All Sections
More than 35,000 people have applied to join Offensive Guard

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 21:12
In total, more than 35,000 applications have been received for joining the brigades of the Offensive Guard. Of these, more than 16,000 have applied to units that are part of the National Guard.

Sources: Ukrinform, quoting Ruslan Muzychuk, spokesperson for the National Guard of Ukraine [NGU], on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Muzychuk: "The total number of applications submitted in almost two months to all units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs [which are part of the Offensive Guard – ed.] is just over 35,000. And more than 16,000 are exactly those that specifically relate to our units."

Details: According to Muzychuk, now more than 10 per cent of the candidates who submitted applications have been enrolled in military units.

Background:

  • On 27 March, Muzychuk reported that since the beginning of February, more than 16,000 applications have been received from those wishing to join the assault brigades of the Offensive Guard being formed as part of the National Guard of Ukraine.

