Ukraine's Air Force: Russia deploys Shahed drones to attack Ukraine, strikes Kharkiv with S-300 missiles

Russia deployed kamikaze drones in an attack on Ukraine late on Thursday, 30 March. Russian forces are also deploying S-300 missiles to attack the northeastern city of Kharkiv from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Around a dozen Shahed [drones] have entered [Ukraine] from the north. The enemy also deployed S-300 missile systems to launch missiles on Kharkiv from the territory of Belgorod Oblast [in Russia]."

Previously: In the evening of 30 March, at 22:00, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast and the city of Kyiv. Sirens also sounded in Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblasts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





