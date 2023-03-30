All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force: Russia deploys Shahed drones to attack Ukraine, strikes Kharkiv with S-300 missiles

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 30 March 2023, 22:21
Russia deployed kamikaze drones in an attack on Ukraine late on Thursday, 30 March. Russian forces are also deploying S-300 missiles to attack the northeastern city of Kharkiv from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Around a dozen Shahed [drones] have entered [Ukraine] from the north. The enemy also deployed S-300 missile systems to launch missiles on Kharkiv from the territory of Belgorod Oblast [in Russia]."

Previously: In the evening of 30 March, at 22:00, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast and the city of Kyiv. Sirens also sounded in Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblasts.

Advertisement: