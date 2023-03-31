Air raid siren sounded in number of oblasts of Ukraine

An air-raid siren sounded in Kyiv Oblast and the city of Kyiv on the evening of 30 March at 22:00.

Source: air-raid siren map, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Before this, an air-raid siren sounded in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that there was a "threat of drone attack".

Later, the air-raid siren also sounded in Kharkiv Oblast.

Updated at 01:55. The all-clear was given in Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Currently, the threat of an air attack remains in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava and Kharkiv oblasts.

Updated at 02:10. All-clear was given in all oblasts of Ukraine.

