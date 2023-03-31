All Sections
Ukrainian defenders repel over 80 Russian attacks – General Staff report

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 31 March 2023, 07:15
The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled more than 80 Russian attacks on five fronts on 30 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 31 March

Quote: "Over the last day, the enemy delivered 11 missile and four air strikes, and carried out 43 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled over 80 enemy attacks. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka remain in the epicentre of the fighting."

Details: On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. Combat training activities of units of the Russian Armed Forces continue on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The occupiers continue to maintain a military presence in the border areas of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts. Over the past day, the Russians fired on the settlements of Hirsk in Chernihiv Oblast, Novovasylivka, Nova Huta, Stukalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne and Katerynivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Oliinykove, Neskuchne, Vilcha, Krasne Pershe and Topoli.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in and around Stelmakhivka, Kuzmyne and Berestove. The invaders deployed artillery to fire on Dvorichanske, Zapadne, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Kupiansk and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivske, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; and Rozdolivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, Siversk and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut. In the course of the Russians’ assault, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 22 attacks. At the same time, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk Oblast. They also shelled the settlements of Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Druzhkivka and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions towards Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The invaders also fired on Novokalynove, Keramik, Novoselivka Persha, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krsnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove, Ostrivske, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers fired on more than 30 settlements, including Novosilka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Novooleksandrivka, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Yantarne and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast. 

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force delivered six strikes on clusters of occupiers' personnel. Units of Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit six clusters of Russian manpower, one command post, two ammunition storage points and two fuel depots.

