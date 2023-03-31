Russian occupiers kill 1 and wound 6 more residents of Donetsk Oblast in a day

One person was killed and at least six others injured as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 30 March.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 30 March, Russians killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast in Bakhmut. Six more people were wounded in the oblast."

Details: Five people were injured in Bakhmut, and another person was wounded in Kostiantynivka.

As of 31 March, the Russians has killed at least 1,438 residents of Donetsk Oblast and wounded at least 3,313 others.

Kyrylenko emphasises that these figures are not final, as it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!