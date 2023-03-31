Russia's losses exceed 173,000 soldiers

Russia has lost about 173,360 soldiers, 3,615 tanks, 6,977 armoured combat vehicles and 2,248 UAVs in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 173,360 (+460) military personnel,

3,615 (+5) tanks,

6,977 (+3) armoured combat vehicles,

2,675 (+4) artillery systems,

526 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

278 (+0) air defence systems,

306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

291 (+0) helicopters,

2,248 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,521 (+3) vehicles and tankers,

294 (+3) other vehicles and equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

