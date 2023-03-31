All Sections
Russia's losses exceed 173,000 soldiers

Iryna BalachukFriday, 31 March 2023, 08:45
Russia's losses exceed 173,000 soldiers

Russia has lost about 173,360 soldiers, 3,615 tanks, 6,977 armoured combat vehicles and 2,248 UAVs in its war against Ukraine. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 173,360 (+460) military personnel,
  • 3,615 (+5) tanks,
  • 6,977 (+3) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,675 (+4) artillery systems,
  • 526 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 278 (+0) air defence systems,
  • 306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 291 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,248 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,521 (+3) vehicles and tankers,
  • 294 (+3) other vehicles and equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

