Russia's losses exceed 173,000 soldiers
Friday, 31 March 2023, 08:45
Russia has lost about 173,360 soldiers, 3,615 tanks, 6,977 armoured combat vehicles and 2,248 UAVs in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 173,360 (+460) military personnel,
- 3,615 (+5) tanks,
- 6,977 (+3) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,675 (+4) artillery systems,
- 526 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 278 (+0) air defence systems,
- 306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 291 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,248 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,521 (+3) vehicles and tankers,
- 294 (+3) other vehicles and equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
