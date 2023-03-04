Ukraine's defence forces repelled 150 Russian attacks on 3 March – General Staff report

Ukraine’s defence forces have repelled over 150 Russian attacks on five fronts over the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 4 March

Quote from the General Staff: "Enemy forces are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts. Our defenders repelled over 150 enemy attacks over the course of the past 24 hours."

"In an effort to continue its armed aggression, the Russian occupation army sustains significant personnel losses every day. Earlier, we reported that hospitals are overflowing in the temporarily occupied settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

This trend continues. One of the hospitals in the city of Horlivka has recently received an order to increase the number of hospital beds available for wounded invaders."

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Russian Federation carried out 32 airstrikes and six missile strikes, as well as 84 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). Some of these strikes targeted civilian infrastructure.

Russian forces shelled Medvedivka (Chernihiv Oblast), Sobky, Bachivsk, Ulanove, Kucherivka, Bilokopytove, Starykove, Khodyne, Ryzhivka, Atynske, Pavlivka and Riasne (Sumy Oblast), and areas in and around 10 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Strilecha, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Budarky and Ambarne.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinities of Kreminna and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne and Vesele (Donetsk Oblast).

They shelled areas in the vicinity of the contact line, including those in and around Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne (Kharkiv Oblast), Makiivka, Nevske, Kreminna, Dibrova, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Kolodiazi, Siversk and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing in their attempts to encircle Bakhmut. Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled countless attacks in the vicinity of Vasiukivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast). Fedorivka, Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Dyliivka, Toretsk, Maiorsk and Pivnichne came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Nevelske, Marinka and Pobieda. They deployed artillery and mortars to fire on up to 30 settlements, including Vesele, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka and Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They are trying to improve their tactical positions in some areas and to create favourable conditions to resume an offensive. They shelled areas in and around over 25 cities, towns and villages, including Vremivka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole (Donetsk Oblast), Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Charivne and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast), and Beryslav, Tomaryne, Kozatske, Bilozerka, Dniprovske and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Ukraine’s aircraft conducted 14 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment and two on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and artillery positions. Ukraine’s defence forces shot down a Russian Su-34 plane and eight reconnaissance UAVs.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, three clusters of Russian troops, an ammunition storage point, two fuel and lubricant storage points, and an electronic warfare system.

