Russian Defence Ministry claims Shoigu visited Ukraine

Russia’s Ministry of Defence has claimed that Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has apparently inspected the Russian grouping of troops on the front line in Ukraine.

Details: It was reported that Shoigu visited a Russian command post on the territory of Ukraine.

Shoigu supposedly listened to reports, discussed logistical support for the troops and gave out orders and medals.

He also told the soldiers that they are "fighting with dignity" and that they have "a lot of work ahead of them".

The Russian Defence Ministry did not provide any evidence that Shoigu had been in the territory of Ukraine.

Nor is it possible to determine where and when the video was recorded.

