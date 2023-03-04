Ukrainian defence in Bakhmut under heavy pressure, two key bridges destroyed – British intelligence

The Ukrainian defenсes in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, is under increasing pressure, and intense fighting is taking place in the city and its vicinities.

Source: the daily summary of British intelligence, cited by European Pravda

"The regular Russian army and Wagner Group forces have moved further into the northern suburbs of the city, which are now a Ukrainian held border vulnerable to Russian attacks from three sides," the report said.

It is noted that Ukraine is strengthening the area with elite units, and in the last 36 hours, two key bridges in Bakhmut were destroyed, including a vital bridge connecting the city with the last main supply route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar.

"The supply routes controlled by the Ukrainian authorities from the city are becoming increasingly limited," the report says.

Earlier, the UK Defence Ministry provided for a deterioration in conditions for movement around the area in the Bakhmut area, which is likely to be advantageous for Ukrainian defenders.

