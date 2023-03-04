All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defence in Bakhmut under heavy pressure, two key bridges destroyed – British intelligence

European PravdaSaturday, 4 March 2023, 09:41

The Ukrainian defenсes in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, is under increasing pressure, and intense fighting is taking place in the city and its vicinities.

Source: the daily summary of British intelligence, cited by European Pravda 

"The regular Russian army and Wagner Group forces have moved further into the northern suburbs of the city, which are now a Ukrainian held border vulnerable to Russian attacks from three sides," the report said.

It is noted that Ukraine is strengthening the area with elite units, and in the last 36 hours, two key bridges in Bakhmut were destroyed, including a vital bridge connecting the city with the last main supply route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar.

"The supply routes controlled by the Ukrainian authorities from the city are becoming increasingly limited," the report says.

Earlier, the UK Defence Ministry provided for a deterioration in conditions for movement around the area in the Bakhmut area, which is likely to be advantageous for Ukrainian defenders.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News