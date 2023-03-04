All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defence in Bakhmut under heavy pressure, two key bridges destroyed – British intelligence

European PravdaSaturday, 4 March 2023, 08:41
Ukrainian defence in Bakhmut under heavy pressure, two key bridges destroyed – British intelligence

The Ukrainian defenсes in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, is under increasing pressure, and intense fighting is taking place in the city and its vicinities.

Source: the daily summary of British intelligence, cited by European Pravda 

"The regular Russian army and Wagner Group forces have moved further into the northern suburbs of the city, which are now a Ukrainian held border vulnerable to Russian attacks from three sides," the report said.

Advertisement:

It is noted that Ukraine is strengthening the area with elite units, and in the last 36 hours, two key bridges in Bakhmut were destroyed, including a vital bridge connecting the city with the last main supply route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar.

"The supply routes controlled by the Ukrainian authorities from the city are becoming increasingly limited," the report says.

Earlier, the UK Defence Ministry provided for a deterioration in conditions for movement around the area in the Bakhmut area, which is likely to be advantageous for Ukrainian defenders.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
All News
Advertisement: