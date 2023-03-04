Zelenskyy tells students how Ukraine will coexist with a neighbour like Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, is convinced that Ukraine’s protection, as a civilisation and in terms of security, will be ensured by its full membership of the EU and NATO.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with students in Lviv together with Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, as reported by the President’s website

Details: The meeting, which took place at Ivan Franko Lviv National University, was attended by students of Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Ground Forces Academy, Lviv Polytechnic National University, Lviv National Stepan Gzhytsky University of Veterinary Medicine and Biotechnology, Lviv National Danylo Halytskyi Medical University, and Lviv National Agrarian University.

Advertisement:

Asked how Ukraine can continue to live next to such an aggressive neighbour as Russia, Zelenskyy answered that Ukraine’s protection, as a civilisation and in terms of security, will be ensured by full membership of the EU and NATO.

Quote: "In addition, we will be a victorious country. And we will have agency. It is very important to change the paradigm that has existed for many years. We are making Ukraine a powerful actor in Europe, so that people won’t say that Ukraine is somewhere near Russia, but everyone will say Russia is somewhere near Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

For her part, Metsola expressed her belief that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union.

"Europe and the EU are your home too," she said.

The President of the European Parliament assured everyone that Europe will be with Ukraine until the war is won.

"And only Ukraine can decide when the war will end. We cannot talk about peace without justice, without freedom, without sovereignty and territorial integrity," Metsola emphasised.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!