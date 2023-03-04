All Sections
Russians restrict movement of residents without Russian passports in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 March 2023, 17:45
In Luhansk Oblast, the Russians imposed restrictions on movement for residents who do not have Russian citizenship.

Source: summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The forced passportization of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast continues. Russians imposed restrictions on free movement between localities for all civilians who do not have a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation. Starobilsk, Rubizhne and Stanytsia Luhanska are subject to restrictions."

Details: It is also reported that Russia continues to conduct covert mobilisation in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

In Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast, it is planned to start another wave of mobilisation of residents to join the ranks of the Russian occupation forces on 5 March. All heads of educational institutions were given written instructions from the Russian occupation administration regarding the military registration of men born from 1995 to 2005.

The General Staff also reports that in the temporarily occupied city of Energodar, at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, there is now a catastrophic shortage of professional workers who can ensure the life of the nuclear power plant. Russians employ people without appropriate education and without experience [of working in the industry – ed.] at nuclear power plants, which can lead to unpredictable consequences.

