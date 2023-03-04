All Sections
No mass withdrawal of Ukraine's troops from Bakhmut

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 March 2023, 21:19
Russia has not taken control of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, there has been no mass withdrawal of Ukraine’s troops.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with CNN

Quote: "The fighting in Bakhmut is more on the outskirts, with the city controlled by Ukrainian defense forces: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Border Guard and the National Guard…

There is also no mass withdrawal of Ukrainian troops."

Details: Ukrainian troops are rotating positions in Bakhmut in controlled, planned rotations, he said in response to reports of the withdrawal of some units.

So far on Saturday, Cherevatyi said there have been hostilities surrounding Bakhmut, in the villages of Vasiukivka and Dubovo-Vasylivka to the north of the city, and in the villages of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka to the west.

"There were 21 enemy attacks with the use of various artillery systems and MLRS near Bakhmut alone, and 9 combat engagements. 131 attacks and 38 combat engagements took place on this front in total," Cherevatyi said.

Over 150 Russian soldiers were killed and 239 were wounded, and 3 were taken prisoner, he added.

Advertisement: