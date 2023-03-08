All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Minister on "Ukrainian trace" in explosions on Russian gas pipelines: Flattering, but it is not us

European PravdaWednesday, 8 March 2023, 12:00

Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, denied the involvement of Ukrainian official structures in the explosions on the Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea against the background of publications in the Western press, hinting at a "Ukrainian trail".

Source: Reznikov said this in Stockholm, where he arrived to participate in the meeting of defence ministers of EU countries, reports the correspondent of European Pravda

Quote: "To me, this is a rather strange story, it has nothing to do with us. I think that an official investigation by the appropriate authorities will describe all the details. It would be a compliment to our special forces, but it is not our deed," said the Head of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday, the authoritative American liberal publication The New York Times published an article with reference to sources and intelligence data, which tend to believe that non-governmental groups, which could include Russians and Ukrainians, are behind the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

And according to German media, the investigation in Germany has identified a vessel that was used to sabotage the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in the fall of 2022, and believes that it is somehow connected to Ukraine.

The British edition of The Times reported that the name of a Ukrainian private sponsor who allegedly financed the sabotage of Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea was known to Western intelligence circles for months.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News