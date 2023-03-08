All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Minister on "Ukrainian trace" in explosions on Russian gas pipelines: Flattering, but it is not us

European PravdaWednesday, 8 March 2023, 11:00

Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, denied the involvement of Ukrainian official structures in the explosions on the Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea against the background of publications in the Western press, hinting at a "Ukrainian trail".

Source: Reznikov said this in Stockholm, where he arrived to participate in the meeting of defence ministers of EU countries, reports the correspondent of European Pravda

Quote: "To me, this is a rather strange story, it has nothing to do with us. I think that an official investigation by the appropriate authorities will describe all the details. It would be a compliment to our special forces, but it is not our deed," said the Head of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Earlier on Tuesday, the authoritative American liberal publication The New York Times published an article with reference to sources and intelligence data, which tend to believe that non-governmental groups, which could include Russians and Ukrainians, are behind the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

And according to German media, the investigation in Germany has identified a vessel that was used to sabotage the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in the fall of 2022, and believes that it is somehow connected to Ukraine.

The British edition of The Times reported that the name of a Ukrainian private sponsor who allegedly financed the sabotage of Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea was known to Western intelligence circles for months.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
All News
Advertisement: