Ukraine's Defence Minister on "Ukrainian trace" in explosions on Russian gas pipelines: Flattering, but it is not us

Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, denied the involvement of Ukrainian official structures in the explosions on the Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea against the background of publications in the Western press, hinting at a "Ukrainian trail".

Source: Reznikov said this in Stockholm, where he arrived to participate in the meeting of defence ministers of EU countries, reports the correspondent of European Pravda.

Quote: "To me, this is a rather strange story, it has nothing to do with us. I think that an official investigation by the appropriate authorities will describe all the details. It would be a compliment to our special forces, but it is not our deed," said the Head of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday, the authoritative American liberal publication The New York Times published an article with reference to sources and intelligence data, which tend to believe that non-governmental groups, which could include Russians and Ukrainians, are behind the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

And according to German media, the investigation in Germany has identified a vessel that was used to sabotage the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in the fall of 2022, and believes that it is somehow connected to Ukraine.

The British edition of The Times reported that the name of a Ukrainian private sponsor who allegedly financed the sabotage of Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea was known to Western intelligence circles for months.

