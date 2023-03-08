"They teach, they treat, they fight" – Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Ukrainian women

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated women on 8 March, International Women's Day, stressing that the different opinions about this holiday in Ukraine "are our strength and freedom".

Source: Zelensky in a video address

Quote: "Every year on this day, I thank my mother for the fact that there has always been respect in our family. I thank my wife that we have such beautiful children, whom we love together. I thank the women who work with me. It is very important that we are equal as colleagues.

It is important today to thank all women who work, teach, study, rescue, treat, fight for Ukraine, and all the women who have given their lives for our country. To thank mothers, to remember that as long as [your] mother is alive, you can feel like a child. To thank loved ones for respect and strength."

Details: The President emphasised that "our strength, our freedom" lies in the different attitudes towards this holiday in Ukrainian society.

