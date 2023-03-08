All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"They teach, they treat, they fight" – Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Ukrainian women

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 8 March 2023, 11:33
They teach, they treat, they fight – Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Ukrainian women

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated women on  8 March, International Women's Day, stressing that the different opinions about this holiday in Ukraine "are our strength and freedom".

Source: Zelensky in a video address

Quote: "Every year on this day, I thank my mother for the fact that there has always been respect in our family. I thank my wife that we have such beautiful children, whom we love together. I thank the women who work with me. It is very important that we are equal as colleagues.

Advertisement:

It is important today to thank all women who work, teach, study, rescue, treat, fight for Ukraine, and all the women who have given their lives for our country. To thank mothers, to remember that as long as [your] mother is alive, you can feel like a child. To thank loved ones for respect and strength."

Details: The President emphasised that "our strength, our freedom" lies in the different attitudes towards this holiday in Ukrainian society.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
All News
Advertisement: