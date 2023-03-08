All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"They teach, they treat, they fight" – Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Ukrainian women

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 8 March 2023, 12:33
They teach, they treat, they fight – Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Ukrainian women

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated women on  8 March, International Women's Day, stressing that the different opinions about this holiday in Ukraine "are our strength and freedom".

Source: Zelensky in a video address

Quote: "Every year on this day, I thank my mother for the fact that there has always been respect in our family. I thank my wife that we have such beautiful children, whom we love together. I thank the women who work with me. It is very important that we are equal as colleagues.

It is important today to thank all women who work, teach, study, rescue, treat, fight for Ukraine, and all the women who have given their lives for our country. To thank mothers, to remember that as long as [your] mother is alive, you can feel like a child. To thank loved ones for respect and strength."

Details: The President emphasised that "our strength, our freedom" lies in the different attitudes towards this holiday in Ukrainian society.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News