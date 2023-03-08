All Sections
New batch of Russian soldiers come for military drills in Belarus

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 14:26
On 7 March, two trains carrying equipment and manpower belonging to the Russian armed forces arrived at the railway stations Asipavichy-1 in Mogilev Oblast and Polonka in Brest Oblast, Belarus. A military rotation took place. 

Source: Monitoring group Belaruski Hajun on Telegram

Details: The first train was sent on 6 March from Bekasovo-Sortirovochnoe station in Moscow Oblast, made up of 47 carriages: 5 passenger carriages with approximately 250 military personnel, 3 covered wagons containing equipment and 39 flat wagons carrying military equipment.

The train arrived in Asipavichy on 7 March; among the equipment there were about 18 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzers.

The second train left Vyazma station in Smolensk Oblast on 6 March. It consisted of 49 carriages: 4 passenger carriages with approximately 200 personnel on board, 5 covered wagons containing equipment and 40 flat wagons carrying wheeled and tracked military equipment.

This train arrived at Polonka station on 7 March. In addition to Asipavichy and Polonka, Vitebsk is also the destination station for trains from the Russian Federation.

According to Belaruski Hajun, what took place was a rotation of the military contingent of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation who trained at Belarusian training grounds and began to leave the country with their equipment on 25 February. To replace them, new Russian soldiers are arriving in Belarus, who, most likely, will also be stationed at Belarusian training grounds.

Overall, the following numbers arrived in Belarus:

  • Equipment – at least 79 units (to be specified);
  • Personnel – at least 450 people.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

