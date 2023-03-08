All Sections
UN Secretary-General: Goal is peace in Ukraine in accordance with UN Charter

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 8 March 2023, 16:11

The goal of the United Nations in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine is to achieve a just peace in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

Source: António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, during a conversation with the media and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Quote from Guterres: "The position of the UN is prominent: the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a violation of the UN Charter and international law. The sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be preserved in accordance with the internationally recognised borders of Ukraine.

Our ultimate goal is also clear – a just peace following the UN Charter and international law and the resolution of the General Assembly on the anniversary of the start of the war."

Details: Guterres added that until this is achieved, the UN will continue to work to alleviate the suffering of people in Ukraine and minimise the global consequences of the war.

The UN Secretary-General also expressed solidarity with those affected by the war – those who lost their loved ones or were forced to flee from Russian aggression and lost their lives.

"We have to ensure effective accountability for this," Guterres emphasised.

Background: On 23 February, an Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly adopted the resolution "Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine". 141 states voted "for", 7 "against", and 32 abstained.

