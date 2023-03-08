Explosions in occupied Enerhodar: fire being extinguished by military and Russian Guard

On the afternoon of 8 March, a massive fire broke out in the occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; the Russian Guard and the military were involved in extinguishing it.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram; Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Around 14:20, Fedorov reported on an explosion in Enerhodar and published photos.

The Russian mass media, referring to the occupying "authorities" of the city, reported a fire on an area of 4 hectares on the embankment. According to the occupiers, the fire is spreading along the power lines that feed the city and the pumping station. In addition to rescuers, the Russian Guard and the military were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The Russians accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of using drones with incendiary ammunition.

Reference: It is only allowed to use incendiary ammunition on military targets if they are far from civilians.

