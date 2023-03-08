All Sections
Russian invaders evict people from their homes in city of Kreminna

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 8 March 2023, 19:10
The number of cases of residents’ eviction from their private houses by representatives of the local Russian-appointed "authorities" has increased in the temporarily occupied city of Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Quote: "A sharp increase in cases of residents’ eviction from their private houses by representatives of the local occupying sham 'authorities' with the support of the invading military personnel for additional accommodation of newly arrived representatives of the Russian Armed Forces is reported in the city of Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast."

Details: There has also been a dramatic increase in dissatisfaction with the leadership’s actions among those conscripted into the Armed Forces of Russia.

The General Staff reported that the main reason for this is the increasing number of cases of using those Russian soldiers, who had been pre-trained to serve in the ranks of support units and had no combat experience, as assault troops.

This leads to a dramatic increase in casualties, and the "behind-the-contact-line servicemen" do not agree to face certain death.

Advertisement: