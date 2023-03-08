All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian invaders evict people from their homes in city of Kreminna

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 8 March 2023, 20:10
Russian invaders evict people from their homes in city of Kreminna

The number of cases of residents’ eviction from their private houses by representatives of the local Russian-appointed "authorities" has increased in the temporarily occupied city of Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Quote: "A sharp increase in cases of residents’ eviction from their private houses by representatives of the local occupying sham 'authorities' with the support of the invading military personnel for additional accommodation of newly arrived representatives of the Russian Armed Forces is reported in the city of Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast."

Details: There has also been a dramatic increase in dissatisfaction with the leadership’s actions among those conscripted into the Armed Forces of Russia.

The General Staff reported that the main reason for this is the increasing number of cases of using those Russian soldiers, who had been pre-trained to serve in the ranks of support units and had no combat experience, as assault troops.

This leads to a dramatic increase in casualties, and the "behind-the-contact-line servicemen" do not agree to face certain death.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News