Zelenskyy announces new sanctions for those who "weakens state"

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 8 March 2023, 21:24
Zelenskyy announces new sanctions for those who weakens state

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a new meeting of the National Defence and Security Council of Ukraine dedicated to implementing the new sanctions concerning those "who are trying to weaken the state".

Source: video address of Zelenskyy

Quote: "We are preparing new and quite fair steps against those in Ukraine who are still trying to weaken the state and undermine the power of our society.

Shortly, the next sitting of the National Security and Defence Council will take place, and there are corresponding draft sanctions decisions.

The internal security of Ukraine is also a top priority."

