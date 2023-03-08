Zelenskyy announces new sanctions for those who "weakens state"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a new meeting of the National Defence and Security Council of Ukraine dedicated to implementing the new sanctions concerning those "who are trying to weaken the state".

Source: video address of Zelenskyy

Quote: "We are preparing new and quite fair steps against those in Ukraine who are still trying to weaken the state and undermine the power of our society.

Advertisement:

Shortly, the next sitting of the National Security and Defence Council will take place, and there are corresponding draft sanctions decisions.

The internal security of Ukraine is also a top priority."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!