Poland ready to supply Ukraine with its MiG-29 jets – Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda has reaffirmed Warsaw's readiness to provide Ukraine with its own MiG-29 fighter jets as part of an international coalition.

Source: Duda in an interview with CNN, as reported by European Pravda, citing PAP

Quote: "The part of the MiG-29 that remained in Poland and is now serving in our air force – we are ready to transfer these aircraft, and I am sure that Ukraine would be ready to use them immediately," Duda said.

Details: He also voiced confidence that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will move to NATO standards and use F-16 jets soon. "Therefore, the training of Ukrainian pilots is important and essential," the Polish president added.

In February, the President of Poland said that his country would consider transferring MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine. However, as for F-16 jets, Poland does not have enough.

Later, commenting on the possibility of transferring fighter jets to Ukraine, Duda stressed that it would primarily be Soviet MiG-29s, which Ukraine seeks to replace with modern analogues.

