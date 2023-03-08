Zelenskyy holds meeting with military and intelligence to discuss upcoming battle

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with the military and intelligence to discuss the contact line and the upcoming battle for Donbas and the entire occupied territory.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "I held a meeting with the military and intelligence. The contact line, our defence, the battle for Bakhmut and the whole of Donbas. This is the priority.

We are doing everything we can to ensure that our tactical steps work for the strategic goal of Ukraine's success in the battle for our country's entire temporarily occupied territory."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked "every soldier, everyone who defends the positions, everyone who repels assaults, everyone who helps those who are fighting next to them with their fire".

