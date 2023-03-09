All Sections
Russians perform 15 strikes on Kharkiv and oblast

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 9 March 2023, 02:58
Russian attackers landed about 15 strikes on the city of Kharkiv and its surrounding oblast during a large-scale air-raid warning.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram; Suspinle Kharkiv, regional public broadcaster; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A series of explosions have occurred in Kharkiv. No details yet, but I urge everyone to observe the safety measures."

Details: Suspilne reports that a partial blackout occurred in the city following  the Russian strikes.

Previously: An air-raid warning was issued on the night of 8-9 March throughout Ukraine.

Update. Quote from Syniehubov: "The enemy delivered about 15 strikes on the city and the oblast.

The occupiers are targeting critical infrastructure facilities once again.

Preliminary reports indicate that a private residential building was hit in Kharkiv Oblast.

Information on casualties and the scale of the destruction is being ascertained."

