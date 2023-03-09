All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Shortage of ammunition to be expected in Russian artillery units — General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 9 March 2023, 08:16

A shortage of ammunition should be expected within the next 2-3 months in the artillery units of the Russian army.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Preliminary information indicates that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have already almost used up the entire supply of artillery ammunition located in warehouses in the central part of Russia.

At present, the movement of ammunition from warehouses located in other regions of Russia to the territory of the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine is being observed. This significantly increases the delivery time."

Details: The General Staff also added that poor condition and quality of new batches of ammunition is observed due to improper storage and violation of service rules and regulations.

According to the General Staff, almost 50% of these shells have visible signs of rust damage.

"In conditions of intense hostilities and the existing unsatisfactory state of ammunition, we should expect a shortage of it in the artillery units of the Russian army within the next 2-3 months," says the message. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:35
Russia's position on 60-day grain corridor extension contradicts agreement – Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
All News