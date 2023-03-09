All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Shortage of ammunition to be expected in Russian artillery units — General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 9 March 2023, 07:16

A shortage of ammunition should be expected within the next 2-3 months in the artillery units of the Russian army.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Preliminary information indicates that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have already almost used up the entire supply of artillery ammunition located in warehouses in the central part of Russia.

Advertisement:

At present, the movement of ammunition from warehouses located in other regions of Russia to the territory of the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine is being observed. This significantly increases the delivery time."

Details: The General Staff also added that poor condition and quality of new batches of ammunition is observed due to improper storage and violation of service rules and regulations.

According to the General Staff, almost 50% of these shells have visible signs of rust damage.

"In conditions of intense hostilities and the existing unsatisfactory state of ammunition, we should expect a shortage of it in the artillery units of the Russian army within the next 2-3 months," says the message. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: