Shortage of ammunition to be expected in Russian artillery units — General Staff

A shortage of ammunition should be expected within the next 2-3 months in the artillery units of the Russian army.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Preliminary information indicates that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have already almost used up the entire supply of artillery ammunition located in warehouses in the central part of Russia.

Advertisement:

At present, the movement of ammunition from warehouses located in other regions of Russia to the territory of the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine is being observed. This significantly increases the delivery time."

Details: The General Staff also added that poor condition and quality of new batches of ammunition is observed due to improper storage and violation of service rules and regulations.

According to the General Staff, almost 50% of these shells have visible signs of rust damage.

"In conditions of intense hostilities and the existing unsatisfactory state of ammunition, we should expect a shortage of it in the artillery units of the Russian army within the next 2-3 months," says the message.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!