Shahed drones, cruise and ballistic missiles: Russia launches almost every kind of projectile at Kyiv on Thursday

Russian occupiers launched Iranian-made Shahed drones, cruise missiles and, according to preliminary reports, a Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missile at Kyiv on the night of 8-9 March.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy carried out another large-scale missile attack on Ukraine last night. The air-raid warning was in force for almost seven hours in the capital. Ruscists launched almost all types of their air-launched missiles – from Shahed kamikaze drones to almost all [kinds of] cruise missiles."

Details: Popko has said that no cruise missiles or UAVs hit the capital due to the efficiency of Ukrainian air defence.

Nevertheless, preliminary information indicates that a Kinzhal ballistic missile hit an infrastructure facility.

It is reported that all relevant services are working at the scene. Clean-up efforts to deal with the aftermath are still ongoing.

Emergency power cuts have been implemented in Kyiv.

Quote: "Missile fragments injured two people in the Sviatoshynskyi district. They are being provided with medical assistance. In addition, missile fragments damaged some cars. The information is being confirmed."

Previously: An air-raid warning was in force in the Ukrainian capital for almost seven consecutive hours last night. Residents of Kyiv reported several explosions. On the morning of 9 March, reports emerged of two wounded.

