Kharkiv without electricity, heating and water after Russians launch 11 missiles

Eleven of the 15 Russian missiles fired at Kharkiv Oblast overnight hit the city of Kharkiv itself.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv's Mayor, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Suspilne public broadcaster

Quote: "Critical infrastructure was hit and damaged. I'm talking about thermal power plants and transformer substations.

There is no power supply in the entire city, so we have switched to generators at critical infrastructure facilities and medical institutions."

Details: The city also has no heating or water for now, Terekhov said.

"We are working to restore the heating supply. The water supply has been suspended, but we are distributing water. Water trucks will be set up in all districts of Kharkiv," the mayor said.

Earlier, the spokesman for Kharkivoblenergo [local power distribution company], Volodymyr Skichko, said that the entire city of Kharkiv was without power. Across the Oblast, power has begun to be partially restored in Lozova, Nova Vodolaha and Pervomaiskyi hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

It was only on 7 March that streetlights started working in test mode in Kharkiv. Before that, for more than a year, almost the only source of light in Kharkiv at night was car headlights.

Background:

Russian army landed about 15 strikes on the city of Kharkiv and its surrounding oblast while a large-scale air-raid warning was in force on the morning of 9 March.

In total, Russia fired 81 missiles of various types over Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March, with Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shooting down 34 out of 48 cruise missiles.

