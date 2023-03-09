All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia deploys new batch of conscripts to Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 9 March 2023, 09:24
Russia deploys new batch of conscripts to Zaporizhzhia Oblast

A new batch of conscripted Russians has been brought to Zaporizhzhia Oblast where they will undergo training and combat coordination, a local collaborator has said.

Source: Volodymyr Rohov, so-called "member of the main council of Zaporizhzhia Oblast administration" on Telegram

Quote from Rohov: "It is going to be loud in Melitopol and the outskirts! Conscripted servicemen are arriving in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to defend our land. Today, their training is underway on the outskirts of Melitopol. The soldiers are undergoing combat training of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation." 

Details: The collaborator said that the sounds of shots and explosions would be heard in the area, but urged residents to remain calm, as "this is a drill and training" before sending the occupiers "to the front line".

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: