Russia deploys new batch of conscripts to Zaporizhzhia Oblast

A new batch of conscripted Russians has been brought to Zaporizhzhia Oblast where they will undergo training and combat coordination, a local collaborator has said.

Source: Volodymyr Rohov, so-called "member of the main council of Zaporizhzhia Oblast administration" on Telegram



Quote from Rohov: "It is going to be loud in Melitopol and the outskirts! Conscripted servicemen are arriving in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to defend our land. Today, their training is underway on the outskirts of Melitopol. The soldiers are undergoing combat training of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."

Details: The collaborator said that the sounds of shots and explosions would be heard in the area, but urged residents to remain calm, as "this is a drill and training" before sending the occupiers "to the front line".

