Local administrations summarise consequences of Russian missile attack in 13 oblasts

On 9 March, the Russian invaders launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, hitting 13 oblasts, damaging critical infrastructure, and killing and injuring people.

Kyiv Oblast: The air-raid warning was in force for almost 7 hours. The air defence system was activated. Preventive emergency power outages were implemented. Currently, the electricity supply is being restored. Explosions took place in Kyiv's Svyatoshinsky and Holosiivsky districts. There are casualties. Data on the consequences are being confirmed.

Kirovohrad Oblast: A Shahed UAV attack on an infrastructure facility in Kropyvnytskyi district took place overnight. Damage has been reported. There were no casualties.

The relevant services are working at the scene.

Vinnytsia Oblast: A missile attack on an infrastructure facility occurred overnight, reportedly with no casualties.

Zhytomyr Oblast: Last night, the Russians attacked one of the oblast's energy infrastructure facilities. Almost 150,000 consumers are without power supply. Power engineers are working on this and a fire is being extinguished.

There were no casualties or injuries.

Lviv Oblast: A fire broke out in Zolochiv hromada [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] as a result of a missile strike last night, when fragments from a Russian missile shot down by the forces of Air Command Zakhid (West) hit the ground. The fire destroyed three residential buildings, outbuildings, a garage, a private boiler house and three cars. The rubble is being cleared and the victims are being searched for. At that point, there were reports of four deaths. Later it became known that five people had been killed.

Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast: Three missile strikes on the territory of the oblast were recorded during the air-raid last night.

Information on the aftermath and casualties is being confirmed.

Chernihiv Oblast: Air defence forces shot down one missile in the oblast last night.

Sumy Oblast: The Russians launched a missile attack on Shostka this morning (3 strikes). One of the city's businesses was hit. Residential buildings were also damaged. Early reports indicated no casualties.

Flights by Iranian-made Shahed UAVs were recorded overnight.

Last night, artillery shelling (4 strikes) was carried out on the territory of Seredyna-Buda hromada. There were no casualties.

On 8 March, during the day, Russians opened fire on Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne and Yunakivka hromadas. Twenty-one strikes were recorded, as well as one shot from small arms.

Velyka Pysarivka hromada: small arms fire (one shot) damaged a private house.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast: The Russians launched a missile attack on a critical infrastructure facility last night.

4 missiles hit the facility. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Over the past day, the occupiers fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of Huliaipole, Znachkove, Zaliznychne, Preobrazhenka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Temyrivka, Charivne, Olhivske, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Bilohiria, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, Huliaipilske, Sviatopetrivka, Novoivanivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Stepove.

The attacks caused damage to civilian homes (apartments) and infrastructure facilities.

Details are being confirmed.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: The night and the morning were tough.

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs and missiles in Dnipro, Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts.

As per the information available, one person was killed and two more injured in this large-scale missile attack.

Energy infrastructure and industrial facilities were damaged. All relevant services are working at the scene. They are putting out fires and dealing with the aftermath of the attacks.

The occupiers also struck Nikopol district, including Chervonohryhorivka hromada and the city of Nikopol. They launched almost 40 shells in total.

A 34-year-old man was killed in the shelling. A 28-year-old woman and a 19-year-old young man sustained injuries. They have been taken to hospital. The attacks caused several fires in the area.

In total, Ukrainian defenders from Air Command Skhid (East) shot down seven Russian missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The Nikopol district came under Russian heavy artillery and Grad MLRS fire. The Russians directed this fire at Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas and Nikopol. Six people were wounded, including two children.

All those injured are from Nikopol: an 11-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, plus three women and a man aged from 40 to 74. They all are in moderately serious condition.

Kharkiv Oblast: Russian troops carried out a large-scale missile attack on Kharkiv and its surrounding oblast this night and morning. About 15 strikes by S-300 anti-aircraft missiles have been recorded.

There were strikes on critical infrastructure facilities.

A missile hit a private yard in the village of Pisochyn, Kharkiv district, damaging several private houses. Moreover, two women aged 71 and 74 were injured. They suffered minor injuries, and one of them was taken to hospital.

An S-300 missile damaged greenhouses in the village of Slobozhanske, Chuhuiv district.

All relevant services are working at the various scenes. At the moment, the city and the oblast do not have any power supply. Clean-up efforts to deal with the aftermath are ongoing.

Russian forces attacked the border settlements of this oblast yesterday. On the Slobozhanshchyna front, they shelled Strilecha, Ternova, Vilcha, Kamianka, Dvorichna and Holubivka.

On the Kupiansk front, they conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Hrianykivka. They shelled more than 15 settlements, including Vilshana, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Pershotravneve, Pishchane and Cherneshchyna.

Odesa Oblast: Several power transmission lines and an overhead power transmission pole were damaged. At the moment, emergency power cuts have been implemented in Odesa and its surrounding oblast. Power engineers have already started repair works. Air defence units shot down six missiles and one UAV over Odesa Oblast.

Mykolaiv Oblast: Air defence units shot down nine missiles of various types over Mykolaiv Oblast.

Yesterday, Russian forces deployed mortars to fire on Ochakiv hromada. There were no casualties.

Luhansk Oblast: Russian forces conducted an unsuccessful offensive operation near Bilohorivka on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts.

They also shelled Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Chervonopopivka.

The number of cases where local residents of Kreminna are being evicted from their own homes by representatives of the local occupation authorities has drastically increased.

Russians are taking both empty houses and those they like in Nyzhnia Duvanka in the Svatove district. Local collaborators coordinate the accommodation process – they threaten to kill people if they do not give them their keys.

The situation in the oblast remains difficult.

Donetsk Oblast: Two people were killed and four more injured on 8 March.

Russian occupiers used artillery, Grad MLRS and mortars, and also carried out an air attack with a missile type that is not defined yet, along with two other attacks using an unguided air-launched missile and an R-37 air-to-ground missile.

They attacked the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Kamianka, Krasnohorivka, Sievierne, Tonenke, Lastochkyne, Zhelanne, Karlivka and Velyka Novosilka.

Nine residential buildings, including three multi-storey buildings, a department and an administrative building belonging to the Avdiivka Coke Plant, a hospital, a garage and an outbuilding were damaged.

Kherson Oblast: Russian troops carried out 86 attacks, launching 434 projectiles from heavy artillery and Grad MLRS yesterday.

The city of Kherson came under fire seven times.

30 shells hit residential districts, private and multi-storey residential buildings.

One person was killed and three more injured in the attacks.

76 people have been evacuated from the liberated territories.

