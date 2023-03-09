No military objective, just Russian barbarism – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Russian night attack

Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, has called the large-scale attack on Ukraine on 9 March "ordinary Russian barbarism" that has no military objective.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter

Quote: "Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight, leading to loss of lives and damaging civilian infrastructure. No military objective, just Russian barbarism."

Advertisement:

Details: Kuleba gave an assurance that the day when a Special Tribunal holds Putin and his associates accountable will come.

Background:

An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March. In the morning, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Russia had launched 81 missiles at Ukraine, and air defence had shot down 34 out of the 48 cruise missiles.

Five people were killed in a large-scale Russian attack in Lviv Oblast. Three people were injured in Kyiv.

The Russians fired five missiles at a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A Russian missile has hit an energy infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!