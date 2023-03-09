All Sections
No military objective, just Russian barbarism – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Russian night attack

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 9 March 2023, 13:25
Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, has called the large-scale attack on Ukraine on 9 March "ordinary Russian barbarism" that has no military objective.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter

Quote: "Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight, leading to loss of lives and damaging civilian infrastructure. No military objective, just Russian barbarism."

Details: Kuleba gave an assurance that the day when a Special Tribunal holds Putin and his associates accountable will come.

Background:

  • An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March. In the morning, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Russia had launched 81 missiles at Ukraine, and air defence had shot down 34 out of the 48 cruise missiles.
  • Five people were killed in a large-scale Russian attack in Lviv Oblast. Three people were injured in Kyiv. 
  • The Russians fired five missiles at a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A Russian missile has hit an energy infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

