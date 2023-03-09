All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


No military objective, just Russian barbarism – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Russian night attack

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 9 March 2023, 12:25
No military objective, just Russian barbarism – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Russian night attack

Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, has called the large-scale attack on Ukraine on 9 March "ordinary Russian barbarism" that has no military objective.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter

Quote: "Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight, leading to loss of lives and damaging civilian infrastructure. No military objective, just Russian barbarism."

Advertisement:

Details: Kuleba gave an assurance that the day when a Special Tribunal holds Putin and his associates accountable will come.

Background:

  • An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March. In the morning, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Russia had launched 81 missiles at Ukraine, and air defence had shot down 34 out of the 48 cruise missiles.
  • Five people were killed in a large-scale Russian attack in Lviv Oblast. Three people were injured in Kyiv. 
  • The Russians fired five missiles at a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A Russian missile has hit an energy infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: