5 missiles hit critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 9 March 2023, 10:55
5 missiles hit critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Illustrative photo from armyinform.com.ua

The Russians fired five missiles at a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during its massive missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At night, the enemy carried out another massive attack on Ukraine. One of the critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was hit by five Russian missiles (reportedly S-300). There were no casualties. The relevant services are working at the scene. The situation is under control."

Background: Last night, Russia fired 81 missiles of various types at Ukraine, with air defence shooting down 34 of the 48 cruise missiles. Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia Oblasts came under attack. 

Critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged, with a number of people injured and killed.

Due to the damage to the power grid, the electricity supply was restricted in all oblasts.

Three DTEK Energy (Ukraine's largest investor in the country's power grid) thermal power plants were damaged by a Russian attack on Thursday.

