All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


5 missiles hit critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 9 March 2023, 09:55
5 missiles hit critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Illustrative photo from armyinform.com.ua

The Russians fired five missiles at a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during its massive missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At night, the enemy carried out another massive attack on Ukraine. One of the critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was hit by five Russian missiles (reportedly S-300). There were no casualties. The relevant services are working at the scene. The situation is under control."

Background: Last night, Russia fired 81 missiles of various types at Ukraine, with air defence shooting down 34 of the 48 cruise missiles. Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia Oblasts came under attack. 

Critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged, with a number of people injured and killed.

Advertisement:

Due to the damage to the power grid, the electricity supply was restricted in all oblasts.

Three DTEK Energy (Ukraine's largest investor in the country's power grid) thermal power plants were damaged by a Russian attack on Thursday.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: