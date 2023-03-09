All Sections
Russians hit energy infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 9 March 2023, 10:06
A Russian missile has hit an energy infrastructure facility in the Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram 

Quote from Onyshchuk: "Last night we survived another massive missile attack by the Russian occupiers. We also had missile hits in our oblast at an energy infrastructure facility."

Details: She did not provide any other details, but noted that preliminary reports indicated there were no casualties. 

Background:
An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March.

A missile hit an energy infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast. The air defence system was activated in Kyiv Oblast. In Kyiv, during a large-scale air-raid warning, explosions occurred in several districts, with casualties. In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian attack resulted in one killed and several wounded. The Russian army launched about 15 strikes on Kharkiv and the Oblast.

Five people were killed in a massive Russian attack in Lviv Oblast at night and in the morning of 9 March.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was completely without power because of the Russian missile attack on the night of 8-9 March, which might cause an accident with radiation consequences for the whole world.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Russia fired 81 missiles of various types at Ukraine, and the air defence units shot down 34 of the 48 cruise missiles fired on the night of 8-9 March.

