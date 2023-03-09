All Sections
Poland confirms that it will provide Ukraine MiG-29s, but not many

European PravdaThursday, 9 March 2023, 14:50

The head of the Polish president's office, Paweł Szrot, confirmed on Thursday, 9 March that Andrzej Duda's statement the day before meant that Warsaw was ready to provide Kyiv with a certain number of Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets.

Source: European Pravda citing Polish press agency PAP

Details: "As far as I know, as for the supply of [MiG-29] aircraft by Poland, it will not be a large number. Certainly, it will not be a number that corresponds to the number of tanks," said the head of the Polish president's office.

"We will certainly do this in some kind of broader, international coalition so that Ukraine can feel this support in real terms," he added.

According to Szrot, when it comes to F-16s, "there is no room for any casual statements" and the Polish president said this "with full conviction, with full knowledge".

Background:

In a recent interview with CNN, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland is ready to deliver its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of an international coalition, and expressed confidence that Ukraine will receive F-16 aircraft in the future.

Earlier on Thursday, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nag’ said that Poland had agreed to a joint transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine and that it was time for the Slovak government to make a decision on this issue. Slovakia is known to be considering providing Ukraine with 10 out of its 11 MiG-29 aircraft, which were decommissioned last year.

