Russia plans provocation on Ukraine-Belarus border, will send propagandist Solovyov there

The Russian command is planning a provocation on the border of Ukraine and Belarus in the near future. Propagandist Vladimir Solovyov should arrive there and will fabricate a "picture" for the Russian media.

Source: Press office of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "We have received information that in the near future, the military-political command of the Russian Federation is planning a large-scale provocation on the border of Ukraine and Belarus.

Vladimir Solovyov, the leading Russian propagandist, will arrive in Belarus to cover the provocation in detail. On 11 March, it is planned to organise a TV and radio broadcast and a live broadcast from the scene for propaganda media in the Russian Federation."

Details: The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reports that several groups of Russians are arriving in Belarus for this purpose. Presumably, the plans of the occupiers include the threat of destruction of infrastructure facilities and possible civilian casualties.

As the intelligence states, the provocation aims to create a negative public opinion about Ukraine among Belarusian citizens and ensure the full participation of the Armed Forces of Belarus in the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

The intelligence stressed that Ukraine does not conduct any combat operations on the territory of Belarus.

