Zelenskyy: European Commission President praises Ukraine's anti-corruption efforts

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 9 March 2023, 23:28
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, praised Ukraine’s progress with anti-corruption measures, including the appointment of the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The President of the European Commission also positively assessed our country’s progress with anti-corruption efforts. In particular, the approval of the Anti-corruption Strategy and the appointment of the new head of NABU.

This is important for our further progress with European integration before the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union."

