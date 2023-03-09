Zelenskyy: European Commission President praises Ukraine's anti-corruption efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, praised Ukraine’s progress with anti-corruption measures, including the appointment of the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The President of the European Commission also positively assessed our country’s progress with anti-corruption efforts. In particular, the approval of the Anti-corruption Strategy and the appointment of the new head of NABU.

Advertisement:

This is important for our further progress with European integration before the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





