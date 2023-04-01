All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion in Lviv kills citizen – city council member

Olha Hlushchenko, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 April 2023, 09:38
Explosion in Lviv kills citizen – city council member

A grenade has exploded in the city of Lviv, killing one person and injuring another.

Source: Ihor Zinkevych, a member of Lviv City Council

Quote: "A grenade exploded at 150 Zamarstynivska St. One person was injured, and one person was killed. All relevant emergency services are working at the scene."

Advertisement:

Update: In the morning, law enforcement officers reported that on 31 March, at around 22:30, a hand grenade, probably an RGN, exploded in an apartment building on Zamarstynivska Street in Lviv.

As a result of the explosion, a guest, a 44-year-old resident of Chernihiv, died of his injuries on the spot, and the owner of the apartment, a 52-year-old resident of Lviv, was hospitalised with serious injuries.

The case was opened under Article 263.1 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) and Article 15.2 of Article 115.1 (intentional murder) of the Criminal Code.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: