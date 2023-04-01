All Sections
Explosion in Lviv kills citizen – city council member

Olha Hlushchenko, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 April 2023, 09:38
A grenade has exploded in the city of Lviv, killing one person and injuring another.

Source: Ihor Zinkevych, a member of Lviv City Council

Quote: "A grenade exploded at 150 Zamarstynivska St. One person was injured, and one person was killed. All relevant emergency services are working at the scene."

Update: In the morning, law enforcement officers reported that on 31 March, at around 22:30, a hand grenade, probably an RGN, exploded in an apartment building on Zamarstynivska Street in Lviv.

As a result of the explosion, a guest, a 44-year-old resident of Chernihiv, died of his injuries on the spot, and the owner of the apartment, a 52-year-old resident of Lviv, was hospitalised with serious injuries.

The case was opened under Article 263.1 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) and Article 15.2 of Article 115.1 (intentional murder) of the Criminal Code.

