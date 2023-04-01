All Sections
Occupiers shell Kherson, killing one person, four injured in oblast

Roman Petrenko, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 April 2023, 17:02
On 1 April, Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson with artillery, killing one person; four people were injured in the village of Kozatske.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of Office of the President of Ukraine; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: According to Yermak, Russians struck a house in Kherson on 1 April. 

A person who was on the street nearby at the time was killed. 

The data from official sources also says that Russians targeted the village of Kozatske, Kharkiv Oblast, hitting a house and injuring one person. 

Later, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that four people were injured in the shelling of the village of Kozatske.

The final number of victims is being established, shelling continues, the prosecutor's office said.

They also specified that a man has died in Kherson.

Advertisement: