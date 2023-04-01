Kim Jong-un's sister accuses Ukraine of "megalomania" in thinking it can defeat Russia

Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of "gambling" with his country's fate because of a little-known petition on the president's website.

Source: North Korean state agency KCNA; President Zelenskyy's website

Details: Kim Jong-un's sister noticed a petition posted on the president's website on 30 March that called for US nuclear weapons to be stationed on the territory of Ukraine or for Ukraine to be made a state with its own nuclear weapons. As of 1 April, the petition had gained just over 700 of the necessary 25,000 signatures – hardly a huge number.

Kim Yo Jong called this little-known petition "a product of the Zelenskyy authorities' sinister political plot".

"The Ukrainian authorities, seized with the incurable megalomania that [they] can defeat Russia, are incurring a nuclear disaster threatening their existence," the North Korean dictator’s sister decided.

She claimed that "Zelenskyy's talk about introducing US nuclear weapons and developing their own is a manifestation of his very dangerous political ambition to prolong his remaining days at any cost by gambling with the destiny of his country and people."

Reference: Any citizen of Ukraine can register a petition on the president's website. There are always a lot of petitions, but few of them garner enough signatures to be considered. Even those that do achieve the 25,000 required often do not come to anything.

