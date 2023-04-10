All Sections
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces release footage of Russian howitzer being destroyed

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 10 April 2023, 07:56
Working alongside other units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, officers of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces detected and destroyed a Russian D-20 152 mm towed gun-howitzer and a supply of its ammunition.

Source: Special Operations Forces on Facebook

Quote: "Special Operations Forces officers, working alongside their brothers-in-arms from an artillery unit, destroyed a D-20 howitzer and an ammunition supply."

Details: Special Operations Forces explained that Ukraine’s defence forces detected the Russian howitzer during aerial reconnaissance of the area near Donetsk.

"A precisely aimed shot from an M-777 destroyed the enemy target," the Special Operations Forces’ Facebook post reads.

Advertisement: