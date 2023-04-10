Ukrainian Defenders kill 670 Russian soldiers over day

Russia has already lost 178,820 troops, 2,750 artillery systems, 2,323 drones, 7,028 armoured combat vehicles and 3,637 tanks in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook



Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 178,820 (+670) military personnel,

3,637 (+1) tanks,

7,028 (+4) armoured combat vehicles,

2,750 (+10) artillery systems,

534 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,

282 (+0) air defence systems,

307 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

292 (+0) helicopters,

2,323 (+11) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,607 (+5) vehicles and tankers,

311 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

