Ukrainian Defenders kill 670 Russian soldiers over day
Monday, 10 April 2023, 08:22
Russia has already lost 178,820 troops, 2,750 artillery systems, 2,323 drones, 7,028 armoured combat vehicles and 3,637 tanks in the war of aggression against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 178,820 (+670) military personnel,
- 3,637 (+1) tanks,
- 7,028 (+4) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,750 (+10) artillery systems,
- 534 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 282 (+0) air defence systems,
- 307 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 292 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,323 (+11) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,607 (+5) vehicles and tankers,
- 311 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!