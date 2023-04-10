All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine creates international coalition to bring Ukrainian orphans back from Russia

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 10 April 2023, 10:34
Ukraine creates international coalition to bring Ukrainian orphans back from Russia

Ukraine intends to form an international coalition to bring back Ukrainian orphans held or taken by Russia.

Source: Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, quoting Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on air during a broadcast by the Rada TV channel

Quote from Vereshchuk: "The help of the international community is very important to us in this matter [bringing back orphans – ed.]. A pool of international leaders is already being formed out of those who have expressed their public support for such a coalition. Ursula von der Leyen, Mateusz Morawiecki and others are among them.

There should also be a mediator. It could be anyone: the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNHCR, UNICEF, etc. I hope that such a platform will soon start operating."

Details: Vereshchuk has recalled that Russia is holding 4,396 Ukrainian orphans illegally – both those who are held in the temporarily occupied territories and those taken illegally to Russian territory.

Background:

  • Vereshchuk stated at the end of March 2023 that Ukraine was ready to take back its children who had been deported by Russia at the Russian border with any EU member state.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: