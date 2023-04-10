Ukraine creates international coalition to bring Ukrainian orphans back from Russia

Ukraine intends to form an international coalition to bring back Ukrainian orphans held or taken by Russia.

Source: Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, quoting Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on air during a broadcast by the Rada TV channel

Quote from Vereshchuk: "The help of the international community is very important to us in this matter [bringing back orphans – ed.]. A pool of international leaders is already being formed out of those who have expressed their public support for such a coalition. Ursula von der Leyen, Mateusz Morawiecki and others are among them.

There should also be a mediator. It could be anyone: the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNHCR, UNICEF, etc. I hope that such a platform will soon start operating."

Details: Vereshchuk has recalled that Russia is holding 4,396 Ukrainian orphans illegally – both those who are held in the temporarily occupied territories and those taken illegally to Russian territory.

Background:

Vereshchuk stated at the end of March 2023 that Ukraine was ready to take back its children who had been deported by Russia at the Russian border with any EU member state.

