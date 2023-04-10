All Sections
Collaborationist helps occupiers abduct 1,000 Ukrainian children to occupied Crimea

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 10 April 2023, 12:20
Collaborationist helps occupiers abduct 1,000 Ukrainian children to occupied Crimea

Law enforcers have served a collaborationist a notice of suspicion because she is the one who helped the occupiers transport 1,000 Ukrainian children to temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; legitimate Prosecutor's Office in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea; Ukrainska Pravda's source in law enforcement agencies

Details: According to the Ukrainska Pravda source, it is 38-year-old Hanna Parubina, a native of Donetsk.

The investigation has established that after the occupation of the peninsula by the Russian armed forces, the suspect registered the ATLAS Travel Agency LLC in accordance with Russian law. Later, in 2022, she signed a contract with the illegally established Vernadskyy Crimean Federal University.

Under the terms of the contract, the suspect's company provided services for the transportation of minors from the temporarily occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts to Crimea and back for two groups of 1,064 people (1,000 children and 64 accompanying persons). She has received over 15 million roubles [approximately US$185,000 – ed.] for her "work" from the Russian state budget.

There are orphans and hundreds of children whose parents were illegally detained by the occupiers while trying to leave the war zone among victims.

The owner of the travel agency has been served with a notice of suspicion for collaborationism.

She is currently hiding in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine's south.

Comprehensive measures are underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the criminals to justice.
Advertisement: