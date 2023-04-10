All Sections
Russian Defence Minister arrives in Belarus

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 10 April 2023, 12:37
Russian Defence Minister arrives in Belarus

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is holding a meeting with Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu in Minsk.

Source: Belarusian state-owned news outlet BelTA

Details: It is reported that Shoigu has arrived in the Belarusian capital "in the wake of recent agreements between the heads of states".

Quote from Lukashenko: "When we parted ways after the last talks with Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin – ed.], we agreed that you and your experts would come to Belarus and we would sit down with you to discuss the security of Belarus. You know, I have already raised this issue at the [session of] Supreme State Council of the Union State. But before that, we discussed this issue with Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin – ed)."

