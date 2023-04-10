Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

The Verkhovna Rada [the Ukrainian Parliament] voted on 10 April in favour of the general draft law with an amendment that restores the additional allowance of UAH 30,000 [roughly US$800] to Ukrainian soldiers outside the combat zone.

Source: messages from members of the Parliament Dmytro Razumkov and Yaroslav Zhelezniak

Details: The Rada adopted draft law 8312 "on improving the legal regulation of issues related to the implementation of martial law measures" on 10 March with 277 votes in favour.

During its consideration, representatives of Smart Politics, the parliamentary association of former Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Razumkov, introduced an amendment that would "return UAH 30,000 to the military, civil protection service, and police by limiting salaries for senior officials." Parliament has supported it with 254 votes.

At the same time, Zhelezniak said that the amendment "returns the allowance to defenders by saving on reduced salaries for civil servants and management of state-owned enterprises (up to 10 minimum wages)".

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada has not yet signed the draft law.

Quote from Zhelezniak: "The main thing here is that the return of the allowances works:

most likely, the Budget will need to be changed;

a 10 minimum wages cut is a small saving. Even 2% of the planned expenditures will not be enough. We used to spend UAH 2.7 billion a day on allowances for the military.

That is why I would not say we have returned it so far."

Background: Due to legislative changes, an additional monthly allowances of UAH 30,000 was cancelled on 1 February for servicemen far behind the lines, outside the combat zone, and who do not perform tasks in Ukraine's east, south or north.

