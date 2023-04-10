All Sections
Ukrainian Parliament urges NATO states to support Ukraine's accession to Alliance

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 10 April 2023, 16:56
Ukrainian Parliament urges NATO states to support Ukraine's accession to Alliance

The Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament] has appealed to NATO member states and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to galvanise Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Parliament of the Holos (Voice) faction, on Telegram; Resolution No. 9192

Details: Zhelezniak said that 352 MPs had supported the resolution.

The purpose of the draft resolution is to urge NATO member states to take the necessary steps to implement the decisions of the 2008 Bucharest Summit regarding Ukraine's admission to the Alliance as a full member.

The Parliament calls on NATO member states to "facilitate the adoption" of "important decisions aimed at bringing Ukraine closer to future NATO membership by approving a Declaration of Support for Ukraine" during the spring session of the NATO PA in Luxembourg.

On the eve of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the Ukrainian parliament called for "promoting the formation of a common vision of modalities and timeframes for Ukraine's accession to the Alliance among NATO member states".

NATO governments request that a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission at the level of leaders, with the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, be convened at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

