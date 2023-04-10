All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Parliament urges NATO states to support Ukraine's accession to Alliance

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 10 April 2023, 16:56
Ukrainian Parliament urges NATO states to support Ukraine's accession to Alliance

The Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament] has appealed to NATO member states and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to galvanise Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Parliament of the Holos (Voice) faction, on Telegram; Resolution No. 9192

Details: Zhelezniak said that 352 MPs had supported the resolution.

The purpose of the draft resolution is to urge NATO member states to take the necessary steps to implement the decisions of the 2008 Bucharest Summit regarding Ukraine's admission to the Alliance as a full member.

The Parliament calls on NATO member states to "facilitate the adoption" of "important decisions aimed at bringing Ukraine closer to future NATO membership by approving a Declaration of Support for Ukraine" during the spring session of the NATO PA in Luxembourg.

On the eve of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the Ukrainian parliament called for "promoting the formation of a common vision of modalities and timeframes for Ukraine's accession to the Alliance among NATO member states".

NATO governments request that a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission at the level of leaders, with the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, be convened at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: