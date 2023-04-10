All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy talks to Iraqi Prime Minister for first time

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 10 April 2023, 17:47
Zelenskyy talks to Iraqi Prime Minister for first time

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has had his first conversation with Iraq’s Prime Minister. As Zelenskyy states, Ukraine is ready for a new page of cooperation, and the parties discussed the Ukrainian formula for peace.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook, website of the Embassy of Ukraine in Iraq

Quote: "I have had a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. I noted that Ukraine is ready for a new page in bilateral cooperation.

We agreed to intensify all existing mechanisms of cooperation and launch new ones. We also discussed the Ukrainian formula for peace."

Details: Information on the embassy's website notes that this is the first conversation between the senior leadership of the two countries.

In addition, bilateral negotiations at the governmental level intensified between Iraq and Ukraine in 2022. This happened after Russia's full-scale invasion.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In particular, in September 2022, Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, spoke at a meeting with former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi about the need to pressure Russia to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative and export Ukrainian grain.

Shmyhal also urged Iraqi businesses to participate in the post-war recovery of Ukraine.

Background: In February 2023, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein. Kuleba called on Iraq to join the Ukrainian peace formula.

A new president was elected in Iraq in 2022. Abdul Latif Rashid became the leader of the country.

In addition, in April 2022, The Guardian reported that Russia was receiving some ammunition and military equipment from Iraq for the war against Ukraine. The Kremlin managed to acquire the weapons with the help of Iranian smuggling networks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: