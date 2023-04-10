Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 2,015 Ukrainians have been released from Russian captivity.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), on the national joint 24/7 news cast

Quote: "[Ukraine brought back] 2,105 people, this is together with today's swap."

Details: Lubinets emphasised that Ukraine cannot publicly share the number of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners who are currently in captivity.

