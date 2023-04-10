All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 10 April 2023, 20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons

Russian troops in the south are retreating from the contact line to a distance beyond the reach of Ukrainian weapons.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air of Radio Donbas.Realii, as reported by Krym,Realii

Quote: "They continue to move away from the contact line to ensure a distance that will be beyond the reach of our weapons.

But we are trying to maintain fire control over the transportation routes so that they cannot use them, even to retreat that far.

That is, we are tracking their advance, trying to stop their movement, to stop not only the columns of equipment and manpower pulling up to the front line, but also the retreat."

Details: According to her, a "powerful preparatory stage" is currently underway, when the Ukrainian Armed Forces are destroying the capabilities of Russian troops. At the same time, the Russians are "calculating the mileage" to avoid being hit.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: