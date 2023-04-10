All Sections
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 10 April 2023, 20:20
Russian troops in the south are retreating from the contact line to a distance beyond the reach of Ukrainian weapons.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air of Radio Donbas.Realii, as reported by Krym,Realii

Quote: "They continue to move away from the contact line to ensure a distance that will be beyond the reach of our weapons.

But we are trying to maintain fire control over the transportation routes so that they cannot use them, even to retreat that far.

That is, we are tracking their advance, trying to stop their movement, to stop not only the columns of equipment and manpower pulling up to the front line, but also the retreat."

Details: According to her, a "powerful preparatory stage" is currently underway, when the Ukrainian Armed Forces are destroying the capabilities of Russian troops. At the same time, the Russians are "calculating the mileage" to avoid being hit.

