Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 10 April 2023, 20:27

Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has invited foreign pilots of F-16 fighter jets, which Ukraine seeks to obtain from its allies, to join the Ukrainian army.

Source: Reznikov said this at a joint briefing with his Danish counterpart on Monday. 10 March, in Odesa, writes European Pravda with reference to Media Center Ukraine.

Details: Reznikov suggested that foreign professionals who have the desire, appropriate permits and know how to service self-propelled artillery and tanks transferred by allies, come to work in Ukraine.

Quote: "This also applies to pilots. If there are pilots who know how to fly the F-16 [jets – ed.] and are ready to take part [in the war – ed.], the foreign legion is ready to open its door," Reznikov added.

Ukraine is most eager to receive F-16 fighters from Western allies, as they are used by a large number of states, and their maintenance will be easier. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previously did not rule out the possibility that the allies would decide on such a step.

Despite that, so far Kyiv has only received Soviet aircraft from the Allies.

