All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 10 April 2023, 20:27

Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has invited foreign pilots of F-16 fighter jets, which Ukraine seeks to obtain from its allies, to join the Ukrainian army.

Source: Reznikov said this at a joint briefing with his Danish counterpart on Monday. 10 March, in Odesa, writes European Pravda with reference to Media Center Ukraine.

Details: Reznikov suggested that foreign professionals who have the desire, appropriate permits and know how to service self-propelled artillery and tanks transferred by allies, come to work in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This also applies to pilots. If there are pilots who know how to fly the F-16 [jets – ed.] and are ready to take part [in the war – ed.], the foreign legion is ready to open its door," Reznikov added.

Ukraine is most eager to receive F-16 fighters from Western allies, as they are used by a large number of states, and their maintenance will be easier. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previously did not rule out the possibility that the allies would decide on such a step.

Despite that, so far Kyiv has only received Soviet aircraft from the Allies.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: